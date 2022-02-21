Buy or Sell Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock price has collected -1.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE :AMBP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.37, which is $3.28 above the current price. AMBP currently public float of 273.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBP was 1.19M shares.

AMBP’s Market Performance

AMBP stocks went down by -1.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.02% and a quarterly performance of -5.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.92% for AMBP stocks with a simple moving average of -8.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMBP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMBP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $13 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for AMBP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMBP, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

AMBP Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP fell by -1.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.19. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw 0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.