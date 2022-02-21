AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.94. The company’s stock price has collected -10.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ :AXGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXGN is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for AxoGen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.83, which is $14.44 above the current price. AXGN currently public float of 39.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXGN was 401.23K shares.

AXGN’s Market Performance

AXGN stocks went down by -10.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.67% and a quarterly performance of -27.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for AxoGen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.18% for AXGN stocks with a simple moving average of -51.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXGN stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for AXGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXGN in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXGN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AXGN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to AXGN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

AXGN Trading at -18.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXGN fell by -10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.28. In addition, AxoGen Inc. saw -21.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXGN starting from Zaderej Karen L., who sale 41,000 shares at the price of $18.47 back on Aug 06. After this action, Zaderej Karen L. now owns 814,018 shares of AxoGen Inc., valued at $757,194 using the latest closing price.

Donovan Michael Patrick, the VP Operations of AxoGen Inc., sale 1,935 shares at $20.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Donovan Michael Patrick is holding 40,839 shares at $38,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.64 for the present operating margin

+80.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for AxoGen Inc. stands at -21.18. The total capital return value is set at -14.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.36. Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on AxoGen Inc. (AXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.39. Total debt to assets is 26.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.