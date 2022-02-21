APi Group Corporation (APG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.84. The company’s stock price has collected -1.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE :APG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APG is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for APi Group Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.00, which is $8.03 above the current price. APG currently public float of 196.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APG was 750.78K shares.

APG’s Market Performance

APG stocks went down by -1.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.13% and a quarterly performance of -14.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for APi Group Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.74% for APG stocks with a simple moving average of -5.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APG reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for APG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to APG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

APG Trading at -10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.73. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw -18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from Becker Russell A., who purchase 112 shares at the price of $22.20 back on Aug 16. After this action, Becker Russell A. now owns 812 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $2,486 using the latest closing price.

Lydon Thomas A., the Chief Financial Officer of APi Group Corporation, purchase 2,600 shares at $19.24 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Lydon Thomas A. is holding 109,929 shares at $50,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -4.90 for asset returns.