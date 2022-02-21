A Lesson to Learn: Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) went down by -3.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s stock price has collected 0.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE :STNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STNG is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.85, which is $6.14 above the current price. STNG currently public float of 50.38M and currently shorts hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STNG was 993.67K shares.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG stocks went up by 0.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.43% and a quarterly performance of -0.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for Scorpio Tankers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.32% for STNG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

STNG Trading at 16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +33.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.42. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw 22.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

-6.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at -43.35. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.