A Lesson to Learn: Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) went down by -1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.71. The company’s stock price has collected -3.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :EEFT) Right Now?

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 102.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EEFT is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.43, which is $41.01 above the current price. EEFT currently public float of 50.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EEFT was 672.47K shares.

EEFT’s Market Performance

EEFT stocks went down by -3.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.43% and a quarterly performance of 21.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Euronet Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.32% for EEFT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEFT

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EEFT reach a price target of $161, previously predicting the price at $122. The rating they have provided for EEFT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to EEFT, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

EEFT Trading at 6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEFT fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.44. In addition, Euronet Worldwide Inc. saw 12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEFT starting from STRANDJORD M JEANNINE, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $107.95 back on Nov 26. After this action, STRANDJORD M JEANNINE now owns 49,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc., valued at $107,950 using the latest closing price.

STRANDJORD M JEANNINE, the Director of Euronet Worldwide Inc., purchase 1,166 shares at $146.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that STRANDJORD M JEANNINE is holding 48,000 shares at $170,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.43 for the present operating margin

+17.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronet Worldwide Inc. stands at +2.36. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.