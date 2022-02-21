A Lesson to Learn: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.53. The company’s stock price has collected -1.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE :AIRC) Right Now?

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Apartment Income REIT Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $58.50, which is $7.84 above the current price. AIRC currently public float of 156.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIRC was 726.07K shares.

AIRC’s Market Performance

AIRC stocks went down by -1.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.00% and a quarterly performance of -4.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Apartment Income REIT Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.42% for AIRC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AIRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIRC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $63 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRC reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for AIRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to AIRC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

AIRC Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.28. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp. saw -6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRC starting from COHN LISA R, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $52.29 back on Jan 31. After this action, COHN LISA R now owns 93,865 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp., valued at $836,575 using the latest closing price.

CONSIDINE TERRY, the CEO of Apartment Income REIT Corp., sale 17,224 shares at $54.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that CONSIDINE TERRY is holding 0 shares at $946,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

+20.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Income REIT Corp. stands at +60.38.