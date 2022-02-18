Why Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) went down by -8.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.66. The company’s stock price has collected -15.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARWR is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $85.00, which is $39.82 above the current price. ARWR currently public float of 102.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARWR was 706.80K shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR stocks went down by -15.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.01% and a quarterly performance of -29.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.04% for ARWR stocks with a simple moving average of -32.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $85 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $97. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARWR, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

ARWR Trading at -24.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -13.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR fell by -15.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.00. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -31.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from Anzalone Christopher Richard, who sale 146,388 shares at the price of $51.91 back on Feb 11. After this action, Anzalone Christopher Richard now owns 4,057,634 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $7,598,864 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Patrick, the General Counsel of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $61.72 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that O’Brien Patrick is holding 348,875 shares at $2,005,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -101.85. Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -25.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.