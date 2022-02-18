We Analyzed the Future Direction of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX), Here is What We Found

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) went up by 18.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.33. The company’s stock price has collected 10.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE :USX) Right Now?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USX is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is $1.64 above the current price. USX currently public float of 24.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USX was 347.15K shares.

USX’s Market Performance

USX stocks went up by 10.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.61% and a quarterly performance of -53.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.07% for USX stocks with a simple moving average of -48.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USX

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for USX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to USX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

USX Trading at -17.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares sank -17.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USX rose by +10.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. saw -29.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USX starting from Beizer Jon, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $3.39 back on Feb 16. After this action, Beizer Jon now owns 73,624 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., valued at $13,557 using the latest closing price.

Beizer Jon, the Director of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Beizer Jon is holding 69,624 shares at $53,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.95 for the present operating margin

+4.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stands at +0.56. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.