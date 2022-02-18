Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s stock price has collected -0.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE :VVV) Right Now?

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VVV is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Valvoline Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.25, which is $10.18 above the current price. VVV currently public float of 178.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVV was 1.16M shares.

VVV’s Market Performance

VVV stocks went down by -0.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.17% and a quarterly performance of -10.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Valvoline Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.23% for VVV stocks with a simple moving average of -0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $45 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVV reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for VVV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to VVV, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

VVV Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.96. In addition, Valvoline Inc. saw -11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from Muashsher Jamal K, who sale 214 shares at the price of $36.17 back on Nov 22. After this action, Muashsher Jamal K now owns 6,094 shares of Valvoline Inc., valued at $7,740 using the latest closing price.

Muashsher Jamal K, the SVP and Pres., Global Products of Valvoline Inc., sale 1,527 shares at $35.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Muashsher Jamal K is holding 5,880 shares at $53,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.43 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc. stands at +14.09. The total capital return value is set at 20.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.66. Equity return is now at value 624.50, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Valvoline Inc. (VVV), the company’s capital structure generated 1,457.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.58. Total debt to assets is 68.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,445.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.