Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Visteon Corporation (VC)

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) went up by 12.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.79. The company’s stock price has collected 17.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ :VC) Right Now?

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 119.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VC is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Visteon Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $123.23, which is $2.28 above the current price. VC currently public float of 27.80M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VC was 254.16K shares.

VC’s Market Performance

VC stocks went up by 17.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.95% and a quarterly performance of -3.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.35% for Visteon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.95% for VC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $140 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VC reach a price target of $116, previously predicting the price at $122. The rating they have provided for VC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to VC, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

VC Trading at 9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VC rose by +17.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.20. In addition, Visteon Corporation saw 6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VC starting from SCRICCO FRANCIS M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $119.38 back on Nov 04. After this action, SCRICCO FRANCIS M now owns 4,350 shares of Visteon Corporation, valued at $238,760 using the latest closing price.

PYNNONEN BRETT D, the Senior V.P. & General Counsel of Visteon Corporation, sale 8,836 shares at $115.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that PYNNONEN BRETT D is holding 3,651 shares at $1,017,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.04 for the present operating margin

+17.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visteon Corporation stands at -2.20. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.06. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Visteon Corporation (VC), the company’s capital structure generated 136.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.66. Total debt to assets is 23.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.