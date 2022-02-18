Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $181.21. The company’s stock price has collected 8.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE :RS) Right Now?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RS is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.86, which is $5.76 above the current price. RS currently public float of 61.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RS was 305.09K shares.

RS’s Market Performance

RS stocks went up by 8.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.13% and a quarterly performance of 9.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.36% for RS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RS by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for RS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $159 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RS reach a price target of $158. The rating they have provided for RS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RS, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

RS Trading at 8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RS rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.08. In addition, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. saw 7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RS starting from HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $165.07 back on Jan 06. After this action, HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD now owns 81,822 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., valued at $825,351 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Karla R, the President of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., sale 8,630 shares at $155.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Lewis Karla R is holding 83,118 shares at $1,337,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.21 for the present operating margin

+29.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.35. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS), the company’s capital structure generated 36.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.56. Total debt to assets is 22.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.08.