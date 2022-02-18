PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.73. The company’s stock price has collected 6.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ :PRCT) Right Now?

PRCT currently public float of 40.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRCT was 219.57K shares.

PRCT’s Market Performance

PRCT stocks went up by 6.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.52% and a quarterly performance of -47.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.86% for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.80% for PRCT stocks with a simple moving average of -30.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCT stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PRCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRCT in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $46 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRCT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for PRCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PRCT, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

PRCT Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +21.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT rose by +6.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.31. In addition, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation saw -10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-619.44 for the present operating margin

-16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stands at -687.04. The total capital return value is set at -56.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.49.

Based on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.32.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.57.