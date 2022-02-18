Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Just Got Our Attention

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.72. The company’s stock price has collected -1.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/21 that Banks Limit Losses With Fast Sale of Archegos Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE :NMR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMR is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Nomura Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.30, which is $0.58 above the current price. NMR currently public float of 2.98B and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMR was 1.05M shares.

NMR’s Market Performance

NMR stocks went down by -1.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.08% and a quarterly performance of 10.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for Nomura Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.87% for NMR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.11% for the last 200 days.

NMR Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw 8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+75.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +9.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.54. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 857.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.55. Total debt to assets is 54.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 278.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.