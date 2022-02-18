Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for TriNet Group Inc. (TNET)?

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) went up by 8.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE :TNET) Right Now?

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNET is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for TriNet Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.50, which is $15.26 above the current price. TNET currently public float of 61.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNET was 227.20K shares.

TNET’s Market Performance

TNET stocks went up by 1.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.98% and a quarterly performance of -18.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for TriNet Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.36% for TNET stocks with a simple moving average of -0.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNET

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNET reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for TNET stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2019.

TNET Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNET rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.08. In addition, TriNet Group Inc. saw -7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNET starting from Goldfield Burton M., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $90.97 back on Feb 17. After this action, Goldfield Burton M. now owns 130,386 shares of TriNet Group Inc., valued at $181,937 using the latest closing price.

Goldfield Burton M., the PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of TriNet Group Inc., sale 4,167 shares at $83.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Goldfield Burton M. is holding 424,531 shares at $346,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.12 for the present operating margin

+18.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriNet Group Inc. stands at +6.74. The total capital return value is set at 37.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.69. Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), the company’s capital structure generated 70.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.47. Total debt to assets is 14.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.