Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT)?

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) went down by -16.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.62. The company’s stock price has collected -2.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SCKT) Right Now?

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCKT is at 0.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SCKT currently public float of 5.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCKT was 83.76K shares.

SCKT’s Market Performance

SCKT stocks went down by -2.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.37% and a quarterly performance of -33.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.49% for Socket Mobile Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.88% for SCKT stocks with a simple moving average of -32.40% for the last 200 days.

SCKT Trading at -7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.93%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCKT fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Socket Mobile Inc. saw -4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCKT starting from MILLS KEVIN J, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $14.08 back on Jul 23. After this action, MILLS KEVIN J now owns 156,657 shares of Socket Mobile Inc., valued at $168,960 using the latest closing price.

OTT LEONARD L, the EVP of Engineering and CTO of Socket Mobile Inc., sale 740 shares at $14.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23, which means that OTT LEONARD L is holding 54,073 shares at $10,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCKT

Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 17.90 for asset returns.