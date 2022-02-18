Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR)?

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.14. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE :MNR) Right Now?

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNR is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.43, which is -$0.65 below the current price. MNR currently public float of 94.82M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNR was 910.91K shares.

MNR’s Market Performance

MNR stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.29% and a quarterly performance of 0.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.32% for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.08% for MNR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNR stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for MNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNR in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $21.50 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MNR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to MNR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

MNR Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNR fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.95. In addition, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation saw -0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNR starting from Rytter Katie, who purchase 8 shares at the price of $18.71 back on Mar 15. After this action, Rytter Katie now owns 878 shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, valued at $156 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.93 for the present operating margin

+54.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation stands at +42.69. The total capital return value is set at 5.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90.

Based on Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR), the company’s capital structure generated 98.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.71. Total debt to assets is 48.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.