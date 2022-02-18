Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) a Keeper?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.07. The company’s stock price has collected 10.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE :SOI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOI is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SOI currently public float of 27.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOI was 201.59K shares.

SOI’s Market Performance

SOI stocks went up by 10.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.96% and a quarterly performance of 20.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.43% for SOI stocks with a simple moving average of 4.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SOI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SOI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on April 09th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOI reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for SOI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SOI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

SOI Trading at 17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOI rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. saw 31.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOI starting from Zartler William A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Dec 07. After this action, Zartler William A now owns 343,661 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., valued at $66,400 using the latest closing price.

Zartler William A, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Zartler William A is holding 333,661 shares at $100,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.64 for the present operating margin

+9.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. stands at -28.80. The total capital return value is set at -2.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.34. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.91. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.