Is Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) a Keeper?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) went down by -6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.39. The company’s stock price has collected -8.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE :HIMS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hims & Hers Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.15, which is $4.93 above the current price. HIMS currently public float of 149.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIMS was 2.39M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

HIMS stocks went down by -8.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.84% and a quarterly performance of -44.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.27% for Hims & Hers Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.22% for HIMS stocks with a simple moving average of -45.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMS reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for HIMS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIMS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

HIMS Trading at -18.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw -31.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Boughton Soleil, who sale 24,516 shares at the price of $4.41 back on Feb 07. After this action, Boughton Soleil now owns 328,512 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $108,116 using the latest closing price.

Boughton Soleil, the Chief Legal Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 24,516 shares at $4.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Boughton Soleil is holding 353,028 shares at $108,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

The total capital return value is set at -2.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.51. Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -23.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.