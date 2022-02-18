Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.65. The company’s stock price has collected 4.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/22 that Check Point Stock Spikes as Raymond James Turns Bullish on 2022 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :CHKP) Right Now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHKP is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.21, which is $2.59 above the current price. CHKP currently public float of 104.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHKP was 1.25M shares.

CHKP’s Market Performance

CHKP stocks went up by 4.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.05% and a quarterly performance of 15.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.04% for CHKP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $157 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHKP reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for CHKP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHKP, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

CHKP Trading at 10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.28. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.88 for the present operating margin

+88.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +37.64. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.