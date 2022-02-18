IMARA Inc. (IMRA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s stock price has collected -1.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ :IMRA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for IMARA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.50, which is $17.27 above the current price. IMRA currently public float of 22.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMRA was 188.15K shares.

IMRA’s Market Performance

IMRA stocks went down by -1.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.79% and a quarterly performance of -61.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.45% for IMARA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.69% for IMRA stocks with a simple moving average of -72.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMRA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IMRA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IMRA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMRA reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for IMRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to IMRA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

IMRA Trading at -36.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares sank -30.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMRA fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3350. In addition, IMARA Inc. saw -45.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMRA starting from MOTT DAVID M, who purchase 14,595 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, MOTT DAVID M now owns 77,752 shares of IMARA Inc., valued at $17,076 using the latest closing price.

MOTT DAVID M, the Director of IMARA Inc., purchase 11,779 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that MOTT DAVID M is holding 63,157 shares at $14,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMRA

The total capital return value is set at -234.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -232.44. Equity return is now at value -59.90, with -55.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.47.