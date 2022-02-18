Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) went up by 4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $249.73. The company’s stock price has collected -9.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :SWAV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ShockWave Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $207.40, which is $78.12 above the current price. SWAV currently public float of 33.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWAV was 399.13K shares.

SWAV’s Market Performance

SWAV stocks went down by -9.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.33% and a quarterly performance of -32.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for ShockWave Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.84% for SWAV stocks with a simple moving average of -19.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $235 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWAV reach a price target of $208. The rating they have provided for SWAV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWAV, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

SWAV Trading at -9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.19. In addition, ShockWave Medical Inc. saw -19.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Zacharias Isaac, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $149.96 back on Feb 15. After this action, Zacharias Isaac now owns 77,722 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc., valued at $599,840 using the latest closing price.

Zacharias Isaac, the Chief Commercial Officer of ShockWave Medical Inc., sale 1,617 shares at $153.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Zacharias Isaac is holding 80,127 shares at $248,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-96.86 for the present operating margin

+69.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShockWave Medical Inc. stands at -96.92. The total capital return value is set at -28.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.92. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.97. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.63.