Here’s Our Rant About Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) went down by -14.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.15. The company’s stock price has collected -18.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ :ZYXI) Right Now?

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZYXI is at 0.85.

The average price from analysts is $21.15, which is $14.31 above the current price. ZYXI currently public float of 23.42M and currently shorts hold a 20.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZYXI was 326.72K shares.

ZYXI’s Market Performance

ZYXI stocks went down by -18.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.84% and a quarterly performance of -54.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for Zynex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.75% for ZYXI stocks with a simple moving average of -46.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYXI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZYXI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZYXI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $19.50 based on the research report published on July 16th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYXI reach a price target of $19.50, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for ZYXI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZYXI, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

ZYXI Trading at -27.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -26.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYXI fell by -18.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Zynex Inc. saw -31.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYXI starting from Sandgaard Thomas, who sale 177,320 shares at the price of $15.17 back on Aug 06. After this action, Sandgaard Thomas now owns 13,617,420 shares of Zynex Inc., valued at $2,689,820 using the latest closing price.

MOORHEAD DANIEL J, the Chief Financial Officer of Zynex Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $16.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that MOORHEAD DANIEL J is holding 13,483 shares at $113,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYXI

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 12.60 for asset returns.