Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Just Got Our Attention

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock price has collected 3.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE :DSX) Right Now?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 107.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DSX is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Diana Shipping Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.81, which is $2.51 above the current price. DSX currently public float of 65.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSX was 643.03K shares.

DSX’s Market Performance

DSX stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.18% and a quarterly performance of 12.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Diana Shipping Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.52% for DSX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSX reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for DSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

DSX Trading at 12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares surge +15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc. saw 13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.37 for the present operating margin

+16.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diana Shipping Inc. stands at -79.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.51. Total debt to assets is 48.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.