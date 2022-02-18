Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)?

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/21 that M&T Bank to Buy People’s United for $7.6 billion

Is It Worth Investing in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE :MTB) Right Now?

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTB is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for M&T Bank Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MTB currently public float of 128.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTB was 1.25M shares.

MTB’s Market Performance

MTB stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.83% and a quarterly performance of 13.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for M&T Bank Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.29% for MTB stocks with a simple moving average of 19.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MTB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $190 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTB reach a price target of $212. The rating they have provided for MTB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MTB, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

MTB Trading at 9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTB fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.96. In addition, M&T Bank Corporation saw 18.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTB starting from Warman D Scott N, who sale 3,964 shares at the price of $159.88 back on Nov 12. After this action, Warman D Scott N now owns 10,522 shares of M&T Bank Corporation, valued at $633,773 using the latest closing price.

Bojdak Robert J, the Executive Vice President of M&T Bank Corporation, sale 770 shares at $158.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Bojdak Robert J is holding 17,471 shares at $122,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for M&T Bank Corporation stands at +30.44. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.