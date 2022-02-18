Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Accolade Inc. (ACCD)?

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) went down by -9.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.47. The company’s stock price has collected -9.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/11/22 that IBM, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Rivian, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ :ACCD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Accolade Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.23, which is $17.28 above the current price. ACCD currently public float of 64.51M and currently shorts hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACCD was 1.03M shares.

ACCD’s Market Performance

ACCD stocks went down by -9.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.73% and a quarterly performance of -41.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for Accolade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.55% for ACCD stocks with a simple moving average of -49.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to ACCD, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

ACCD Trading at -12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD fell by -9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.43. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw -26.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.46 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -29.73. The total capital return value is set at -24.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.09. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -9.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 26.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.