Can Copart Inc. (CPRT) Remain Competitive?

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.12. The company’s stock price has collected -2.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRT) Right Now?

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRT is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Copart Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $170.00, which is $45.31 above the current price. CPRT currently public float of 212.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRT was 1.02M shares.

CPRT’s Market Performance

CPRT stocks went down by -2.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.38% and a quarterly performance of -20.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Copart Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.83% for CPRT stocks with a simple moving average of -10.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $140 based on the research report published on February 12th of the previous year 2021.

CPRT Trading at -9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.95. In addition, Copart Inc. saw -17.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from TRYFOROS THOMAS N, who sale 69,000 shares at the price of $149.63 back on Dec 08. After this action, TRYFOROS THOMAS N now owns 0 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $10,324,463 using the latest closing price.

ADAIR A JAYSON, the Chief Executive Officer of Copart Inc., sale 170,000 shares at $147.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that ADAIR A JAYSON is holding 5,227,235 shares at $25,024,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.21 for the present operating margin

+49.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +34.78. The total capital return value is set at 32.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.73. Equity return is now at value 29.50, with 22.50 for asset returns.

Based on Copart Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.80. Total debt to assets is 11.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.