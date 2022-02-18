Buy or Sell Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) went down by -4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.97. The company’s stock price has collected -4.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE :VOYA) Right Now?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOYA is at 1.39.

The average price from analysts is $79.29, which is $10.12 above the current price. VOYA currently public float of 109.92M and currently shorts hold a 16.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOYA was 2.23M shares.

VOYA’s Market Performance

VOYA stocks went down by -4.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.96% and a quarterly performance of -0.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Voya Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.19% for VOYA stocks with a simple moving average of 5.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to VOYA, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

VOYA Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.82. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from MARTIN RODNEY O JR, who sale 19,365 shares at the price of $72.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, MARTIN RODNEY O JR now owns 217,364 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $1,394,280 using the latest closing price.

Ferrara Nancy, the See Remarks of Voya Financial Inc., sale 21,480 shares at $72.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Ferrara Nancy is holding 13,816 shares at $1,562,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+70.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc. stands at +49.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.70.