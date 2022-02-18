A Lesson to Learn: Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) went down by -11.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.65. The company’s stock price has collected -12.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ :RELY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Remitly Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.43, which is $25.58 above the current price. RELY currently public float of 86.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RELY was 591.04K shares.

RELY’s Market Performance

RELY stocks went down by -12.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.47% and a quarterly performance of -59.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.02% for Remitly Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.95% for RELY stocks with a simple moving average of -55.50% for the last 200 days.

RELY Trading at -31.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -24.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY fell by -12.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, Remitly Global Inc. saw -46.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Oppenheimer Matthew B., who purchase 13,750 shares at the price of $17.78 back on Dec 14. After this action, Oppenheimer Matthew B. now owns 5,352,197 shares of Remitly Global Inc., valued at $244,475 using the latest closing price.

Bryant William Kazuo, the Director of Remitly Global Inc., purchase 2,700 shares at $17.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Bryant William Kazuo is holding 12,800 shares at $47,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.36 for the present operating margin

+45.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc. stands at -12.67. The total capital return value is set at -13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.58.

Based on Remitly Global Inc. (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 49.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.02.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.82.