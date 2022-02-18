A Lesson to Learn: Anghami Inc. (ANGH)

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) went up by 161.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.10. The company’s stock price has collected 132.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ :ANGH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Anghami Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is -$11.88 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ANGH was 165.89K shares.

ANGH’s Market Performance

ANGH stocks went up by 132.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 228.18% and a quarterly performance of 185.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 181.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 56.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 36.53% for Anghami Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 148.55% for ANGH stocks with a simple moving average of 183.74% for the last 200 days.

ANGH Trading at 171.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 25.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 56.23%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGH rose by +132.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Anghami Inc. saw 183.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGH

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.58.