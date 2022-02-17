Yext Inc. (YEXT) Just Got Our Attention

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.23. The company’s stock price has collected -5.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/03/21 that Alibaba, MongoDB, PagerDuty, Yext: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Yext Inc. (NYSE :YEXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YEXT is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Yext Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.64, which is $6.66 above the current price. YEXT currently public float of 116.78M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YEXT was 1.44M shares.

YEXT’s Market Performance

YEXT stocks went down by -5.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.12% and a quarterly performance of -32.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.76% for Yext Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.46% for YEXT stocks with a simple moving average of -32.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YEXT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for YEXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

YEXT Trading at -13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Yext Inc. saw -19.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Ferrentino Marc, who sale 11,406 shares at the price of $10.37 back on Dec 20. After this action, Ferrentino Marc now owns 65,462 shares of Yext Inc., valued at $118,334 using the latest closing price.

Shin Ho, the General Counsel of Yext Inc., sale 5,824 shares at $10.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Shin Ho is holding 47,815 shares at $60,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.60 for the present operating margin

+75.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yext Inc. stands at -26.70. The total capital return value is set at -28.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.26. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with -15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Yext Inc. (YEXT), the company’s capital structure generated 66.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.93. Total debt to assets is 23.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.