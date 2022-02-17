ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went down by -4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/26/21 that Online Thrift Shop ThredUp Soars 43% in Its First Day of Trading

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ :TDUP) Right Now?

TDUP currently public float of 51.99M and currently shorts hold a 22.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDUP was 1.22M shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP stocks went up by 2.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.60% and a quarterly performance of -56.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for ThredUp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.44% for TDUP stocks with a simple moving average of -55.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDUP reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for TDUP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TDUP, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

TDUP Trading at -23.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.56. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw -32.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from GS INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, LLC, who sale 33,021 shares at the price of $18.66 back on Nov 30. After this action, GS INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, LLC now owns 3,724,595 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $616,172 using the latest closing price.

GS INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, LLC, the 10% Owner of ThredUp Inc., sale 48,806 shares at $18.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that GS INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, LLC is holding 3,740,395 shares at $907,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.05 for the present operating margin

+65.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -25.74. The total capital return value is set at -56.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.45.

Based on ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 240.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 66.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.