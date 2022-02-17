Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE :SHLX) Right Now?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHLX is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.55, which is -$0.15 below the current price. SHLX currently public float of 123.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHLX was 1.43M shares.

SHLX’s Market Performance

SHLX stocks went up by 6.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.40% and a quarterly performance of 9.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Shell Midstream Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.44% for SHLX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SHLX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SHLX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHLX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SHLX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SHLX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

SHLX Trading at 11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLX rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.97. In addition, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. saw 18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLX starting from Guillory Sean, who purchase 1,399 shares at the price of $12.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, Guillory Sean now owns 1,399 shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $17,316 using the latest closing price.

Carsten Shawn J., the See Remarks of Shell Midstream Partners L.P., purchase 3,200 shares at $12.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Carsten Shawn J. is holding 18,700 shares at $39,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.14 for the present operating margin

+50.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +101.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.91. Equity return is now at value 91.70, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Total debt to assets is 115.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 470.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 121.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.