Ryder System Inc. (R) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) went up by 5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.05. The company’s stock price has collected 7.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/21 that Heavy-Duty Truck Operators to Test Startup’s Onboard Carbon-Capture System

Is It Worth Investing in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE :R) Right Now?

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for R is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ryder System Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $89.40, which is $16.32 above the current price. R currently public float of 53.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of R was 562.58K shares.

R’s Market Performance

R stocks went up by 7.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.10% and a quarterly performance of -6.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Ryder System Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.32% for R stocks with a simple moving average of 1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of R

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for R stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for R by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for R in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $90 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see R reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for R stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to R, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

R Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought R to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, R rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.98. In addition, Ryder System Inc. saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at R starting from GALLO-AQUINO CRISTINA, who sale 4,205 shares at the price of $88.10 back on Nov 05. After this action, GALLO-AQUINO CRISTINA now owns 15,546 shares of Ryder System Inc., valued at $370,460 using the latest closing price.

Ravindran Rajeev, the SVP & CIO of Ryder System Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $81.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Ravindran Rajeev is holding 9,850 shares at $162,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for R

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.07 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryder System Inc. stands at -1.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.25. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ryder System Inc. (R), the company’s capital structure generated 304.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.30. Total debt to assets is 53.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 278.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.