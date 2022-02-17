Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ :ROIC) Right Now?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROIC is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ROIC currently public float of 118.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROIC was 1.07M shares.

ROIC’s Market Performance

ROIC stocks went up by 0.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.76% and a quarterly performance of 1.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.90% for ROIC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIC

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ROIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ROIC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

ROIC Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.30. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIC starting from Zorn Eric S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Apr 30. After this action, Zorn Eric S now owns 71,414 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., valued at $523,542 using the latest closing price.

SCHOEBEL RICHARD K., the Chief Operating Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $15.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that SCHOEBEL RICHARD K. is holding 370,445 shares at $158,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.24 for the present operating margin

+39.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stands at +11.22. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.17. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), the company’s capital structure generated 125.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.56. Total debt to assets is 52.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.