Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s stock price has collected -4.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/04/22 that Kohl’s Rejects $9 Billion Takeover Bid, Adopts Poison Pill

Is It Worth Investing in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE :KSS) Right Now?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KSS is at 1.94.

KSS currently public float of 126.17M and currently shorts hold a 11.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSS was 5.53M shares.

KSS’s Market Performance

KSS stocks went down by -4.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.99% and a quarterly performance of 1.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for Kohl’s Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.36% for KSS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSS stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for KSS by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for KSS in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $70 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSS reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for KSS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to KSS, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

KSS Trading at 11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +14.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSS fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.78. In addition, Kohl’s Corporation saw 19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KSS

Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.