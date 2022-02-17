Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.05. The company’s stock price has collected 6.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE :KRC) Right Now?

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRC is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Kilroy Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KRC currently public float of 114.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRC was 686.27K shares.

KRC’s Market Performance

KRC stocks went up by 6.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.24% and a quarterly performance of 1.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Kilroy Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.88% for KRC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $77 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRC reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for KRC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to KRC, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

KRC Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.90. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corporation saw 7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Werber Merryl Elizabeth, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $71.00 back on Nov 05. After this action, Werber Merryl Elizabeth now owns 12,974 shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation, valued at $71,000 using the latest closing price.

Roth Heidi Rena, the See Remarks of Kilroy Realty Corporation, sale 12,696 shares at $70.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Roth Heidi Rena is holding 42,702 shares at $900,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+39.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corporation stands at +65.77. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 6.00 for asset returns.