Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.44. The company’s stock price has collected 4.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE :APLE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APLE is at 1.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.25, which is $1.37 above the current price. APLE currently public float of 212.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLE was 1.96M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE stocks went up by 4.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.13% and a quarterly performance of 12.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.68% for APLE stocks with a simple moving average of 14.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLE reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for APLE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 01st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to APLE, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

APLE Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.38. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw 10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from KNIGHT GLADE M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $16.04 back on Nov 09. After this action, KNIGHT GLADE M now owns 419,989 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $80,175 using the latest closing price.

GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M, the Director of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., sale 25,015 shares at $16.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M is holding 970,274 shares at $424,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.91 for the present operating margin

-13.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at -28.78. The total capital return value is set at -2.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.66. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 56.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.14. Total debt to assets is 35.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.