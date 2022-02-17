Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.85. The company’s stock price has collected -2.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE :PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.47.

The average price from analysts is $104.00, which is -$3.22 below the current price. PGR currently public float of 583.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGR was 2.99M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR stocks went down by -2.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.45% and a quarterly performance of 14.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for The Progressive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.89% for PGR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $114 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to PGR, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

PGR Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.04. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Broz Steven, who sale 1,068 shares at the price of $109.49 back on Feb 04. After this action, Broz Steven now owns 34,524 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $116,935 using the latest closing price.

Callahan Patrick K, the Personal Lines President of The Progressive Corporation, sale 3,230 shares at $108.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Callahan Patrick K is holding 19,611 shares at $349,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +7.03. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.