Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Just Got Our Attention

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.26. The company’s stock price has collected 7.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE :HP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HP is at 2.02.

HP currently public float of 101.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HP was 1.56M shares.

HP’s Market Performance

HP stocks went up by 7.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.78% and a quarterly performance of 7.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Helmerich & Payne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.35% for HP stocks with a simple moving average of 21.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HP reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for HP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

HP Trading at 27.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +21.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP rose by +7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.76. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw 48.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from Adams Raymond John III, who sale 7,116 shares at the price of $24.39 back on Dec 13. After this action, Adams Raymond John III now owns 50,136 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $173,559 using the latest closing price.

LINDSAY JOHN W, the President and CEO of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that LINDSAY JOHN W is holding 358,354 shares at $315,000 based on the most recent closing price.