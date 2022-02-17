Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) went down by -2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.24. The company’s stock price has collected -1.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that AMC, Moderna, Kansas City Southern: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :GNOG) Right Now?

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.83, which is $13.56 above the current price. GNOG currently public float of 32.95M and currently shorts hold a 9.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNOG was 647.82K shares.

GNOG’s Market Performance

GNOG stocks went down by -1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.35% and a quarterly performance of -41.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.42% for GNOG stocks with a simple moving average of -39.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNOG

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNOG reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for GNOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to GNOG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

GNOG Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNOG fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. saw -15.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.42 for the present operating margin

+70.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stands at +27.20. Equity return is now at value -13.30, with 30.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.