Compass Inc. (COMP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) went down by -3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.11. The company’s stock price has collected -3.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc. (NYSE :COMP) Right Now?

COMP currently public float of 377.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COMP was 2.60M shares.

COMP’s Market Performance

COMP stocks went down by -3.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.65% and a quarterly performance of -23.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for Compass Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.16% for COMP stocks with a simple moving average of -31.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $11 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMP reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for COMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to COMP, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

COMP Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, Compass Inc. saw -6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Lehman Robert S., who sale 400 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Dec 16. After this action, Lehman Robert S. now owns 331,361 shares of Compass Inc., valued at $4,400 using the latest closing price.

Lehman Robert S., the Chief Business Officer of Compass Inc., sale 8,110 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Lehman Robert S. is holding 331,361 shares at $89,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.07 for the present operating margin

+10.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc. stands at -7.26. The total capital return value is set at -21.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.04.

Based on Compass Inc. (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 32.28 and the total asset turnover is 2.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.