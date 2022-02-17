Can LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Remain Competitive?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) went down by -11.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.43. The company’s stock price has collected -2.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/21 that LKQ Stock Is Climbing Because Guidance and Buybacks Have Returned

Is It Worth Investing in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ :LKQ) Right Now?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LKQ is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for LKQ Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $68.40, which is $16.46 above the current price. LKQ currently public float of 289.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LKQ was 1.48M shares.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ stocks went down by -2.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.36% and a quarterly performance of -5.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for LKQ Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.99% for LKQ stocks with a simple moving average of -7.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $60 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2021.

LKQ Trading at -12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ fell by -10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.69. In addition, LKQ Corporation saw -7.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from Divitto Meg, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $50.75 back on Sep 08. After this action, Divitto Meg now owns 11,796 shares of LKQ Corporation, valued at $91,350 using the latest closing price.

Hanser Robert M., the Director of LKQ Corporation, sale 1,386 shares at $48.62 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Hanser Robert M. is holding 17,151 shares at $67,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.12 for the present operating margin

+37.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corporation stands at +5.49. The total capital return value is set at 10.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.54. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corporation (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 75.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.14. Total debt to assets is 34.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.