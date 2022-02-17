Can Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) Remain Competitive?

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) went up by 5.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE :CTOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTOS is at 0.24.

CTOS currently public float of 209.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTOS was 625.08K shares.

CTOS’s Market Performance

CTOS stocks went up by 3.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.40% and a quarterly performance of -11.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Custom Truck One Source Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.65% for CTOS stocks with a simple moving average of -2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTOS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CTOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTOS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTOS reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CTOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CTOS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

CTOS Trading at 8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTOS rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, Custom Truck One Source Inc. saw 6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTOS starting from Rich Thomas R., who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.62 back on Dec 13. After this action, Rich Thomas R. now owns 35,857 shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc., valued at $114,369 using the latest closing price.

Carlsen James, the CIO of Custom Truck One Source Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Carlsen James is holding 41,974 shares at $39,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.78 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Custom Truck One Source Inc. stands at -10.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.84. Equity return is now at value -45.40, with -10.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.