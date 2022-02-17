Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Just Got Our Attention

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.13. The company’s stock price has collected -1.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE :BFLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Butterfly Network Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $3.43 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BFLY was 3.36M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY stocks went down by -1.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.01% and a quarterly performance of -29.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for Butterfly Network Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.92% for BFLY stocks with a simple moving average of -39.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $7 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFLY reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BFLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

BFLY Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Fruchterman Todd, who sale 99,239 shares at the price of $5.82 back on Feb 02. After this action, Fruchterman Todd now owns 1,031,208 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $577,561 using the latest closing price.

Shahida Darius, the Strategy and Business Develop. of Butterfly Network Inc., sale 65,274 shares at $7.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Shahida Darius is holding 453,876 shares at $463,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Equity return is now at value -37.40, with -26.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.