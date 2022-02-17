A Lesson to Learn: Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.58. The company’s stock price has collected 6.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ :VRRM) Right Now?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 152.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRRM is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Verra Mobility Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.17, which is $1.75 above the current price. VRRM currently public float of 151.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRRM was 833.49K shares.

VRRM’s Market Performance

VRRM stocks went up by 6.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.60% and a quarterly performance of 11.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Verra Mobility Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.07% for VRRM stocks with a simple moving average of 18.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on May 26th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

VRRM Trading at 16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +19.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.03. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 16.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jan 03. After this action, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN now owns 597,941 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

PLATINUM EQUITY LLC, the Director of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 8,207,821 shares at $14.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that PLATINUM EQUITY LLC is holding 0 shares at $121,065,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corporation stands at -0.88. The total capital return value is set at 3.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 252.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.60. Total debt to assets is 63.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.