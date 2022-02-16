We Analyzed the Future Direction of Phillips 66 (PSX), Here is What We Found

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.34. The company’s stock price has collected -0.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/21 that Marathon Digital, Occidental, Southwest: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE :PSX) Right Now?

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSX is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Phillips 66 declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.31, which is $11.29 above the current price. PSX currently public float of 436.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSX was 3.59M shares.

PSX’s Market Performance

PSX stocks went down by -0.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.18% and a quarterly performance of 12.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Phillips 66. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.24% for PSX stocks with a simple moving average of 12.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $105 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX reach a price target of $104, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PSX, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

PSX Trading at 10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.32. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 22.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Johnson Paula Ann, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $90.03 back on Feb 10. After this action, Johnson Paula Ann now owns 102,489 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,080,318 using the latest closing price.

Garland Greg C., the Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66, sale 126,300 shares at $88.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Garland Greg C. is holding 610,989 shares at $11,173,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.40 for the present operating margin

+2.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +1.18. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -3.10 for asset returns.