We Analyzed the Future Direction of Adient plc (ADNT), Here is What We Found

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) went up by 9.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.17. The company’s stock price has collected 3.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adient plc (NYSE :ADNT) Right Now?

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADNT is at 2.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Adient plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.80, which is $2.64 above the current price. ADNT currently public float of 94.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADNT was 940.30K shares.

ADNT’s Market Performance

ADNT stocks went up by 3.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.17% and a quarterly performance of 7.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for Adient plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.68% for ADNT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ADNT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ADNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADNT reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for ADNT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

ADNT Trading at 8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADNT rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.60. In addition, Adient plc saw 3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADNT starting from Dorlack Jerome J., who sale 7,800 shares at the price of $46.95 back on Nov 12. After this action, Dorlack Jerome J. now owns 110,237 shares of Adient plc, valued at $366,203 using the latest closing price.

Berthelin Michel Pierre Rose, the EVP, EMEA of Adient plc, sale 3,100 shares at $44.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Berthelin Michel Pierre Rose is holding 40,404 shares at $136,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.27 for the present operating margin

+6.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adient plc stands at +8.10. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.37. Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Adient plc (ADNT), the company’s capital structure generated 155.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.87. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.