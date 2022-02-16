Wall Street Pummels Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) After Recent Earnings Report

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) went up by 9.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.30. The company’s stock price has collected 3.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/14/21 that Jumia Shares Notch Third Straight Day of Gains

Is It Worth Investing in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE :JMIA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Jumia Technologies AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.63, which is $8.8 above the current price. JMIA currently public float of 78.50M and currently shorts hold a 15.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JMIA was 5.70M shares.

JMIA’s Market Performance

JMIA stocks went up by 3.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly performance of -47.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.38% for Jumia Technologies AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.05% for JMIA stocks with a simple moving average of -49.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JMIA reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for JMIA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 14th, 2020.

JMIA Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, Jumia Technologies AG saw -14.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.89 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies AG stands at -115.26. The total capital return value is set at -66.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.86. Equity return is now at value -42.20, with -31.60 for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.