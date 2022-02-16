United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went up by 1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s stock price has collected -3.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/22 that UPS Raises Dividend as Profit, Revenue Surge

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE :UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPS is at 1.13.

UPS currently public float of 729.21M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPS was 2.97M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS stocks went down by -3.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.19% and a quarterly performance of 2.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for United Parcel Service Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.15% for UPS stocks with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $265 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $270, previously predicting the price at $245. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to UPS, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

UPS Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.27. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Perez Juan R., who sale 12,996 shares at the price of $223.54 back on Feb 07. After this action, Perez Juan R. now owns 19,209 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $2,905,143 using the latest closing price.

Cesarone Nando, the President, US Operations of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 5,384 shares at $229.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Cesarone Nando is holding 13,996 shares at $1,237,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.17 for the present operating margin

+13.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +13.25. Equity return is now at value 79.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.