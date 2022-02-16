Masimo Corporation (MASI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) went down by -33.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $305.21. The company’s stock price has collected 1.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ :MASI) Right Now?

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MASI is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Masimo Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $248.33, which is $171.6 above the current price. MASI currently public float of 50.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MASI was 335.09K shares.

MASI’s Market Performance

MASI stocks went up by 1.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.82% and a quarterly performance of -23.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Masimo Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.95% for MASI stocks with a simple moving average of -41.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MASI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MASI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MASI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $200 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to MASI, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

MASI Trading at -39.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -30.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASI fell by -32.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.81. In addition, Masimo Corporation saw -21.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASI starting from Mikkelson Adam, who sale 600 shares at the price of $214.80 back on Jan 24. After this action, Mikkelson Adam now owns 1,751 shares of Masimo Corporation, valued at $128,880 using the latest closing price.

Mikkelson Adam, the Director of Masimo Corporation, sale 600 shares at $228.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Mikkelson Adam is holding 2,351 shares at $137,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+64.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masimo Corporation stands at +21.01. The total capital return value is set at 19.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.35. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Masimo Corporation (MASI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.38. Total debt to assets is 2.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.